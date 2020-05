The Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland will face a grilling today from the Government’s Covid 19 Committee.

Tadhg Daly is expected to say the failure of the so-called surge to materialise was among the reasons patients were discharged to homes from hospitals without a Covid 19 test.

One cluster of Covid 19 was reported at a Nursing Home in Co. Wexford last month.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email