Thousands of workers across Co. Wexford could see a big change to their Covid 19 unemployment payment next week.

It’s being reported part time workers will see their payment reduced from the current €350 to the normal job seekers benefit payment.

It follows claims by business owners the rate was more than some low-paid workers were earning.

A decision on the issue is expected to be announced by the Government later this week.

