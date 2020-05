Front line health care workers across Co. Wexford are being left without childcare despite a Government promise nine weeks ago.

The childcare plan has been cancelled due to a lack of providers.

The scheme, which was due to be rolled out from Monday, would see childminders go into the homes of healthcare staff at a cost of €90 a week per family.

Bernard Harbour from the Union Forsa says a solution needs to be found quickly.

