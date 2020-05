Three additional cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours.

202 people have now been infected with the virus here.

Wicklow has 646 cases, Kilkenny has 280, Waterford 143 and Carlow has 141.

Waterford has the lowest incidence of the virus per head of population at 123.1 followed by Co. Wexford with the second lowest rate at 132.9

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email