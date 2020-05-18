Co. Wexford Starts To Slowly Reopen

Co. Wexford will slowly start to reopen this morning. Most businesses have been closed for over 8 weeks.

Health officials are urging people to be cautious as Phase One begins.

From this morning Hardware, Electrical, IT and Phone Sales Shops will all reopen. Garden Centres and Farmers Markets are also opening their doors as are Opticians and Hearing Test Centres.

Those who work outdoors are back on site like gardeners and construction workers. Car and Bike Repair Shops can reopen along with with Car Sales. Outdoor sports like tennis and golf can resume.

People not from the same house can now gather outdoors in groups of four. Everything from shopping to sport has to be done with social distancing in place.

