A County Wexford teenager who died following a tragic car accident abroad will be laid to rest at home this weekend.

Paddy Cash from Taghmon was seriously injured in the crash which happened three weeks ago. He subsequently passed away.

A friend of his from Cork also died as a result of the accident.

The bodies of both are due to arrive back to Ireland tomorrow and they’ll be laid to rest in Wexford and Cork this weekend.

