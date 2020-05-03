COLM MORRIS ON HIS WEXFORD AND CASTLETOWN MEMORIES

As part of our latest look back on some of the best moments of Wexford sport in the last 20 years, our man Aidan Delaney spoke with former Wexford Senior Footballer and current Castletown star Colm Morris about his career in both Purple and Gold and Maroon.

An example of pure dedication to his craft, Colm first entered the intercounty scene in 1999 and has the honour of 160 caps for his county.

He became one of the leading lights of the Wexford side in the 2000s who brought football to new heights here playing a Division 1 league final, winning Division 3 and getting to a first Leinster title decider since 1956 in 2008.

Under the stewardship of Jason Ryan, the likes of Matty Forde, PJ Banville and Ciaran Lyng became household names when Colm played a key role in reaching another provincial final in 2011 where they were cruelly beaten by an own goal to a team that would go on to be one of the finest to ever play the game.

On the club scene, Morris had to wait a while before tasting county title success in 2010, overcoming arch rivals Kilanerin before repeating the trick last year approaching his 40th birthday.

A true legend of the game, Colm sat down to look back on that stunning career while also discussing the fortunes of the current crop, his thoughts on the B championship and how the return to normality should be managed.

Aidan started by asking him if he was missing the chance to go out and defend the county title this year:

