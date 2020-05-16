Enniscorthy GP says autoimmune condition in children is very rare

Parents across Wexford are being advised to monitor their children for symptoms, as concerns grow over a new rare inflammatory syndrome, thought to be linked to Covid-19.

7 children here have already been investigated for the condition, called PIMS, while there are 230 suspected cases across Europe associated with the virus.

The inflammatory condition can cause fever, high temperature and has led to children needing ventilation in ICU to breathe.

Doctor Bill Lynch, regular contributor on Morning mix says there is no reason for panic because the condition is extremely rare

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email