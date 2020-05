Ireland is set to benefit significantly from a 500 billion euro Covid-19 recovery fund,

Some of it will trickle down to County Wexford businesses as the EU steps up to the plate with the cash support

France and Germany have agreed to provide the money to EU countries who’ve been badly affected by the crisis.

European Council president Charles Michel says it’s ‘a step in the right direction’.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly expects Ireland to get a large portion of the money.

