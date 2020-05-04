Fianna Fail Cllr in Gorey not in favour of Green party in Government.

Gorey Fianna Fail Councillor Joe O Sullivan says he is not in favour of the Green Party coming in to Government with his party and Fine Gael.

The leaders of the three parties are due to meet tomorrow to discuss a timetable for negotiations.

Councillor O Sullivan says the Green party demand for a seven percent reduction in emissions is a step too far when the Country is facing so many other pressing issues such as housing and the financial knock-back post Covid 19

He also says Michael Martin must allow the Fianna Fail membership to have a say on any future Government arrangement.

