Five New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford – Latest Figures

Five additional cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours.

217 people have now been diagnosed with virus here.

Wicklow has 657 cases, Kilkenny has 307, Carlow has 149, while Waterford has 148 cases.

Meanwhile Meat Factory workers are to be offered temporary accommodation to try to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Almost 900 cases have been confirmed in meat processing plants nationwide.

However, yesterday Slaney Foods in Clohamon and Irish Country Meats in Camolin both confirmed they were currently free from Covid 19.

