Four new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours.

206 people have now contracted the virus here.

The HSE has confirmed over four thousand people have now been tested for the corona virus in Co. Wexford.

Wicklow has 647 cases, Kilkenny 291, Waterford 144 and Carlow has 143.

