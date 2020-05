A man has been arrested and is being questioned at Gorey Garda Station following a number of fires which damaged several vehicles in the Town.

The incidents happened at around one O Clock this morning whereby a car and a camper van were destroyed in a driveway of a house.

A short distance from there, a storage container was set alight at the rear of Iceland on the outskirts of town, also damaging a number of cars.

Gardai say hundreds of thousands of euro in damage was caused.

