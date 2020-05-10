Gardai in Wexford investigate a serious assault in the Town

Gardaí in Wexford are investigating a serious assault in the Town in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at a house in Clonard just after one AM

A man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds and was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Two women in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

