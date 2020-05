TDs are debating giving the Department of Social Protection an extra 6.8 billion euro.

The Department is due to run out of money next week because of the COVID-19 wage support programmes.

4.3 billion euro of the revised estimate is going towards the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the wage subsidy scheme.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says the Dáil needs to approve the revised budget to keep those payments going

