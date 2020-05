The owners of hairdressing salons across Co. Wexford are calling on the Government to allow them to open earlier than planned.

They say they’re well-equipped to ensure hygiene standards are met.

Under the Government’s current plan they will remain closed until the 20th of July which is Phase Four of the road map to reopen the economy.

Danielle Kennedy, Incoming President of the Irish Hairdressers Federation says they’re changing how they do business due to Covid 19.

