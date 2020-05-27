HOTEL GROUP CALLS FOR SPEEDY REOPENING OF BUSINESS

The head of one of the largest Hotel groups in the country says it would be a mistake not to allow hotels open sooner than planned in the government’s roadmap.

A series of measures are being implemented by the Dalata group, that includes the Clayton and Maldron hotels, to allow them reopen on July 20th.

The company operates Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford town and the Maldron Hotel at the Barntown roundabout

Under normal conditions the company employs between 4,500 and 5,000 employees nationally

