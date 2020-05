Somebody in Co. Wexford has pulled off a Euro Millions Lotto Coup to win with massive odds.

A twenty five cent flutter resulted in them winning €8,250 at odds of 33 to 1. The person needed the selected four number of 2, 10, 22 and 27 to be drawn in any order.

All four numbers rolled out of the machine on Tuesday to secure the win.

