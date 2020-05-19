Major Funding For Five Seaside Resorts Across Co. Wexford

Five seaside resorts in Co. Wexford are to benefit from Government funding. Fine Gael’s Paul Kehoe says €420,000 is being invested across the County.

The funding will be used to provide upgrades, some repairs and to improve access to some of Co. Wexford’s most popular resorts.

The lions share of the funding €150,000 will be spent on dredging the harbour at Kilmore Quay, while the plan will also see repairs to the West Harbour wall, and an upgrade to the Marina.

Grant aid will see the installation of barriers at the slipway in Courtown Harbour.

Over €71,000 has been earmarked for essential structural repairs to the walls and slipway at Slade Harbour. It will also fund other health and safety works at the Harbour.

Just over €22,000 will be used to upgrade New Ross Marina and around €11,000 will be invested into Fethard Harbour.

Minister Paul Kehoe said the funding will make our seaside resorts safer and more attractive to visitors when the country fully reopens following the Covid 19 Pandemic.

