Man In His 40’s Dies Following Assault In Enniscorthy

A number of Garda units attended the scene and a man in his early 40’s was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 40’s was arrested a short distance away and he is being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.