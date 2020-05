The Minister for Defence says he’s doing everything he can to bring Irish Solider stuck on missions abroad back home.

Due to Covid 19, the UN has put a stay on peacekeeping rotations which has left many soldiers unable to return home as planned.

The largest Irish contingent was due back this month from Lebanon.

Minister Paul Kehoe has sought approval from the UN in New York to get the Irish soldiers home and says work is ongoing behind the scenes.

