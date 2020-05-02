Mythen calls for checks at Rosslare Europort

Sinn Fein TD for Wexford has expressed serious concern over the lack of monitoring of people coming in to Rosslare Europort.

Johnny Mythen says he has written to Transport Minister Shane Ross as well as the Taoiseach asking for some simple measures to ascertain why a person might be coming here and if they have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid 19.

Deputy Mythen understands the importance of Rosslare Europort for essential goods and commerce, but he maintains efforts need to be in place to monitor and to enforce two week isolation

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email