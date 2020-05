The new Dáil committee on COVID-19 is meeting for the first time this afternoon.

The committee will be seated around the Dáil chamber to allow for proper social distancing.

It comprises of nineteen TDs from all parties but none of County Wexford’s representatives are members of it

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara has been elected as the chairman of the new committee.

He beat Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane from Waterford for the position

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email