No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For A Third Day – Latest Figures

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for a third consecutive day.

184 people have been infected with the virus here.

Wicklow now has 628 cases, Kilkenny 259, Waterford 139 and Carlow has 132.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says the country isn’t yet in a position to ease some Covid-19 restrictions in 10 days’ time.

From May 18th, the gradual lifting of measures is due to begin, with the return of outdoor workers, and the reopening of DIY stores and Garden Centres.

