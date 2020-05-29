No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For Over A Week

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for over a week. It’s the longest period of time in which no cases have been diagnosed here since the outbreak begin.

216 people across Co. Wexford have been diagnosed with corona virus. Since last Friday the figure had remained static at 217 but following a review on Wednesday night one case was declassified.

In the latest figures, published by the HSE at 8pm last night, Wexford General Hospital has no confirmed and no suspected cases on site.

Wicklow has 663 cases and Waterford has 151 – no new cases were reported in both counties.

Kilkenny has reported 337 cases an increase of one since yesterday and Carlow has 154 cases, which is two more over the past twenty four hours.

