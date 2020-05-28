No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For Six Days – 4 Suspected Cases At Wexford General

The number of cases of Covid 19 reported in Co. Wexford has been reduced by one following a review. No new cases have reported since last Friday.

The number of cases of Covid 19 in Co. Wexford had remained static at 217 for the past six days – but following a review carried out by the National Public Health Emergency Team that figure was reduced by one. A total of 216 cases have now been diagnosed in Co. Wexford.

Latest figures from the HSE, published at 8pm last night, show Wexford General Hospital now has no confirmed cases of Covid 19 on site. However, four patients at the hospital are being treated as suspected cases.

Co. Wicklow has 663 cases, Carlow has 152 and Waterford has 151 – no new cases were reported in all three counties over the past 24 hours.

Kilkenny now has 336 cases – an increase of two since yesterday

