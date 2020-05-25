No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For Three Days – Latest Figures

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for the past three days.

217 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Wexford – the number has remained static since Friday.

Wexford General Hospital also revealed its had no confirmed cases of corona virus in the hospital since 8pm on Friday night last.

The Mayor of Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor says every member of the public and the front line staff have worked hard to keep the numbers low.

Meanwhile 661 cases have been reported in Co. Wicklow, Kilkenny has 334, Carlow has 152 and Waterford has 151 cases.

