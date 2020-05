No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford. The number remained static at 217 cases over the past 24 hours.

Wicklow has 657, Kilkenny 307, and Waterford has 148 cases. All three Counties reported no new cases yesterday. Carlow had one new case with the total now at 150.

Meanwhile some Covid 19 restrictions could be eased sooner, specifically for children and their parents.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting again today to discuss the issue.

