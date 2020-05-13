No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford Over The Past 24 Hours – Latest Figures

The number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Co. Wexford remained static over the past 24 hours.

202 people have been infected by the virus – the second lowest incidence per head of population in the country.

Wicklow has 649 cases and Kilkenny has 284. Both Counties showed a slight daily increase. While Waterford has 143 and Carlow has 141. Both remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says there are encouraging signs that the country will be in a position to start easing the lock down next week.

Phase One will include the resumption of outdoor work and the reopening of some retail stores.

