No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford Over the Past 24 Hours – Latest Figures

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours.

Latest figures from the HSE show 184 people have now been infected with the virus here.

Wicklow has 625 cases, Kilkenny 258, Waterford 139 and Carlow has 127.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says the country will be re-opened in a cautious manner, to try prevent further restrictions later this year.

Ireland’s gradual easing of measures, between now and August, is much slower than other countries.

