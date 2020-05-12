NURSES PRAISED ON THEIR DAY OF RECOGNITION

Nurses are being celebrated today for their bravery, skills, and dedication.

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12th, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

This year, the annual celebration takes on more meaning than ever before given their dedication as front line workers in treating patients with Covid 19

Dr. Paul Kelly is a Consultant in the Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital and said he very much appreciates the invaluable patient care that nurses provide

[CLIP]

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email