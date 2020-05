A Dutch company is to develop an offshore wind supply at Rosslare Europort.

The company XELLZ secured two hundred thousand square meters of land close to the port a year ago.

The land, which will be known as Rosslare Business Park, has been divided into five different zones.

Glenn Carr, General Manager at Rosslare Europort says the company has identified the area as a key player in the future of wind energy.

