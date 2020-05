Pavee Point is pleading with members of the Travelling Community across Co. Wexford to obey the Government restrictions during the Covid 19 pandemic.

It’s after hundreds of people attended a funeral in Enniscorthy last Friday afternoon.

Also last week up to 150 people were present at a separate funeral in Wexford Town.

Martin Collins, a co-director of Pavee Point, is appealing to his community to obey social distancing.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email