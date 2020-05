The economic fallout in this country from the Covid 19 pandemic is stark

That’s the view of Minister of State Paul Kehoe who said Wexford would be hit badly given the nature of the county’s industries and employment

He said when businesses try to get going again then we will see what the reality for many will be

Chairman of Wexford County Council Michael Sheehan agrees and says there is going to lots of trial and error with businesses reopening

