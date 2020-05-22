RESOLUTION TO TEACHER DISPUTE

A dispute over the legal cover for Leaving Cert teachers has been resolved between the Department of Education and ASTI.

The union had concerns the state indemnity being offered didn’t go far enough in protecting teachers from potential claims by students.

They’ve received clarification that if a pupil, unhappy with their mark decides to sue, the state will cover all of the legal costs.

ASTI president Wexford teacher Deirdre McDonald says they are now able to advise members to engage with the calculated grades system.

