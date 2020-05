Staff working at meat factories across Co. Wexford could be tested for Covid 19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is concerned about possible clusters developing at meat factories and direct provision centres.

Six additional cases of Covid 19 were recorded in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours bringing the total to 190.

Wicklow has 633 cases, Kilkenny has 265, Waterford has 140 and Carlow has 132.

