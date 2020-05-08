Alan Corcoran Honoured With Prestigious National Military Award

The presenter of South East Radio’s flagship Morning Talk Programme has been “surprised” with a prestigious National Military Award.

A National Services Day Medal was presented to Alan Corcoran today for services above and beyond the call of duty during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

He is one of only two civilians in the Country to be honoured with this award by FESSEF – the Frontline Emergency and Security Services Eire Forum. The only other non-military person to receive this award is the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

David O’ Grady, Assistant Commander and Regional Director of the Order of Malta broke the news to Alan Corcoran live on South East Radio’s Morning Mix this afternoon. Mr. O’ Grady said “this is a national military award for all emergency services personnel but today an exception is being made to award it to a lay person Mr. Alan Corcoran for services above and beyond the call of duty in the South East”

Alan Corcoran was emotional after being presented with the National Services Day Medal. He said “I’m thinking of my Granddad today who fought in the War of Independence and I’d love him to be here to show him this but maybe he is looking down on me today“. “It is something I will cherish for the rest of my life”.

Mr. Corcoran added “I’m accepting this on behalf of the listeners to South East Radio’s Morning Mix, all of the guests who appear on the show and my colleagues here at South East Radio”

Alan Corcoran has presented South East Radio’s award winning Morning Mix for over ten years and for the past seven weeks he has presented a specially extended three hour version of the programme with the latest Covid 19 information with health experts, front line workers and listeners effected by the virus across Co. Wexford.

Watch how the surprise unfolded below!

