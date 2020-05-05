Trinity Wharf Development Approved For Wexford Town

An Bord Pleanála has approved a €120 million development for Wexford Town.

Work will begin on the first phase of Trinity Wharf before the end of the year.

The Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright has said Trinity Wharf “is one of the most significant milestones in the history of Wexford’s economic development”.

Wexford County Council acquired a 10 acre site overlooking Wexford Harbour in 2016 and preliminary plans were drawn up at that time.

The Trinity Wharf plans include modern office space, hotel accommodation, a multi-storey car park, a landmark cultural and events building, 60 residential units, a 61 berth marina and a new boardwalk linking Trinity Wharf to Paul Quay and the Cresent.

The plans were first submitted to An Bord Pleanála last February and now almost 14 months later the project has been approved.

The first phase of the project will begin before the end of this year at a cost of €2.8 million and will consist of the construction of an access road and automated railway crossing.

200 jobs will be created during the initial construction phase with up 2,000 people working on site when the project is completed.

