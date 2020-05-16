Wexford Business owners worried about re opening

Business owners across County Wexford have expressed concern over how to manage getting back to work and reviving the local economy.

Many people are worried about the continuation of social distancing in small retail outlets and how to protect customers and staff alike.

These were just some of the concerns expressed by 217 business owners who responded to the Reviving Wexford Survey which was conducted by the County Wexford Chamber.

Fiona Lewis, Chief Executive of Wexford Chamber says almost all of the respondents have serious cash flow problems as a result of the shut down.

