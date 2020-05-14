WEXFORD BUSINESSES SEEK ONGOING SUPPORT- REPORT

A list of nine essential issues for Wexford businesses to be returned to normality have been outlined in a new report compiled by County Wexford Chamber of Commerce

The twenty four page report entitled Reviving Wexford took soundings from 217 companies across all sectors of the County Wexford economy

Chief Executive of County Wexford Chamber Fiona Lewis says the number one priority coming from the survey is the contibnuation of the Covid 19 Wage Subsidy Scheme

She said Wexford businesses have paid the price of lockdown and now they want support

