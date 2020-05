A Wexford mother of two boys with special needs and a leading campaigner is worried for the future of children with Autism when they go back to school.

Jayne Johnston says parents are extremely concerned after being in lock down since the middle of March as to how children will transition back to the school environment.

She says the Government needs to plan for September and to provide a road map for discussion to address the many issues facing children, teachers and parents alike

