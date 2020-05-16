Wexford Co. Co. says public car parks will remain closed

Wexford County Council is preparing for the reopening of public amenities in keeping with the Governments announcement that phase one will begin on Monday

Outdoor construction work as well as DIY and hardware stores will also re-open, but home ware shops will have to remain closed.

However because of the 5 km restriction on traveling, Wexford County Council has decided that public car parks will remain closed in order to discourage large gatherings of people

In preparation for the opening of beaches in the next phase of Covid road map to recovery, Wexford County Council will be training extra lifeguards and recruiting beach litter control staff.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email