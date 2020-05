Wexford County Council is being urged to facilitate restaurants in allowing outdoor space to be utilised to the maximum in keeping with social distancing that will be required post Covid 19.

Adrian Cummins Chief Executive of the Restaurant Association of Ireland was speaking on South East Radio’s Business Matters with Karl Fitzpatrick.

Mister Cummins says we could enjoy a continental style atmosphere, even if we don’t have the weather that is enjoyed in Mediterranean countries

