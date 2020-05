One of the country’s leading transport operators claims there could be an opportunity for areas of low population like County Wexford to benefit from the fallout of the global pandemic

Richard Nolan Managing Director of Nolan Transport in New Ross says densely populated areas are not as attractive for business as was the case up to now

The transport supremo said along with the advantages of broadband and remote working, County Wexford could now be ripe for investment

