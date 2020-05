Wexford General Hospital is Covid 19 free and the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Wexford remains static for the second day at just 217

Mayor of Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor says the good news is due in no small measure to the front liners across all sectors who are working day and night to protect our community.

However Cllr. Lawlor is appealing to young people, in particular to stay focused until we see off the virus for good.

