Wexford General Hospital Closes One Of Its Covid 19 Wards

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past 24 hours.

212 people have been diagnosed with the virus here.

Wicklow has 657 cases, Kilkenny 300, while both Waterford and Carlow have 147 cases each.

Wexford General Hospital has now closed one of its designated Covid 19 wards. St. Mary’s Ward had been set up last month as a secondary ward for cases of corona virus.

However, with the number of cases remaining low in Co. Wexford it will now be used as a regular ward again.

