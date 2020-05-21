WEXFORD MAN TO THE FORE IN VACCINE FOR COVID 19

A Wexford scientist is at the forefront of Australian research into finding a cure for Covid 19

Professor David Lynn originally from Castlebridge is pioneering the testing of the BCG vaccine to see if it can prevent or alleviate the symptoms of the coronavirus

He is Director of the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute based in Adelaide

Professor Lynn says the BCG vaccine which is widely used in the prevention of tuberculosis is being tested on humans in helping to prevent the coronavirus

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email