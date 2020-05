Meat plants in County Wexford are currently free of the coronavirus

There are two in operation Slaney Foods in Clo9hamon and Irish Country Meats in Camolin

Between both they have a workforce of seven hundred employees

Nationally the sector has had a number of clusters of the virus with a spike in cases in the past week

Managing Director of Slaney Foods in Clohamon Rory Fanning says their ongonig efforts and protocols are working well

