Wexford people are being asked to Hold Firm as we enter the first phase of the reopening of the economy next Monday

The number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the county is remaining static with just over two hundred which is the second lowest in the country per head of population

Kate Killeen White Clinical Lead HSE South East Community Healthcare says everybody in County Wexford has their own role to play for the phased reopening of business to continue

