Wexford Teachers Seek Legal Protection For Predictive Grades Process

A teaching union has expressed concerns over a lack of legal protection for teachers across Co. Wexford involved in the predictive grades process for this years Leaving Certificate.

The ASTI says the indemnity doesn’t protect teachers enough. Following legal advice the union says it believes it covers Schools and Principals.

The ASTI is now calling on the Department of Education to provide full indemnity for teachers.

Kieran Christie, General Secretary of the ASTI, says there needs to be more protection for individuals.

